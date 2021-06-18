Former Grand Ledge star Al Horford traded back to the Celtics

FILE – In this Jan. 16, 2019, file photo, Boston Celtics center Al Horford (42) looks to pass the ball during the first quarter of a basketball game against Toronto, in Boston. A person familiar with the decision says Celtics center Al Horford will forgo his player option for next season and become an unrestricted free agent. The source spoke on the condition of anonymity Tuesday, June 18, 2019, because the decision has not been announced. ESPN was first to report Horford’s decision. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

BOSTON (AP) — The Celtics traded point guard Kemba Walker to Oklahoma City for forward Al Horford, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press on Friday. It is the first major move since Brad Stevens moved from the Boston bench to the front office.

Horford graduated from Grand Ledge High School in 2004 before going on to play for the Florida Gators.

The Celtics will also send the No. 16 overall draft pick to the Thunder and receive center Moses Brown in return.

The person, speaking on the condition of anonymity because the deal had not been announced, added that more draft picks were involved.

The trade was first reported by ESPN.