WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — Former Michigan State basketball commit and high school star Emoni Bates has been arrested on gun charges, according to MLive.

Bates, who currently plays for Eastern Michigan University, plead not guilty Monday afternoon to two felony gun charges of carrying a concealed weapon and altering the identity of a firearm.

Bates was arraigned in Washtenaw District Court on Monday and was released on a personal bond and is scheduled to appear in court again on Oct. 6.

According to reports, deputies stopped Bates on Sunday around 10:43 p.m. after he failed to stop at an intersection.

During the stop, police said they found the gun in his car and he was taken into custody.

At one point, Bates was the No. 1 recruit in the 2022 basketball class. He eventually reclassified to the 2021 class and committed to Memphis.

Bates has been known to the sports world for years now, even being featured on the cover of Sports Illustrated.

After one year with Memphis, he announced he was coming back to his hometown of Ypsilanti to play for Eastern Michigan.

Bates famously led Ypsilanti Lincoln to the state championship as a freshman in 2019.