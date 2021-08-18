Former MSU guard Denzel Valentine donates $10K to Boys and Girls Club of Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – No matter where life may take the Valentines Lansing will always be home to Carlton, his wife Kathy and their two sons drew and Denzel

It’s what has them coming back every year to put on a basketball camp for Lansing’s youth, and today’s one-day camp at the Boys and Girls Club of Lansing was free to all in attendance.

Former Spartan Kelvin Torbert stopped by.

Longtime East Lansing coach Steve Finamore was there helping out, and Denzel donated $10,000 to the non-profit organization as well.

Zel also enjoys seeing his good ‘ole dad back in his element.

“He does a great job. He’s the GOAT. He’s doing a phenomenal job. We’ve been doing camps or I’ve been seeing him do camps ever since I was five years old. So it’s just fun to see him in his element,” said Valentine.



