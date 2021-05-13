Former MSU point guard Foster Loyer announces transfer to Davidson

EAST LANSING, MI – DECEMBER 29: Foster Loyer #3 of the Michigan State Spartans handles the ball while defended by B. Artis White #3 of the Western Michigan Broncos in the first half at Breslin Center on December 29, 2019 in East Lansing, Michigan. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Former Michigan State point guard and Clarkston High School graduate Foster Loyer has announced on his twitter that he’s transferring to Davidson College.

Loyer averaged 4.2 points per game last season for Michigan State while playing 16.6 minutes per game. Loyer was a highly touted recruit coming to East Lansing but never could quite put it together.

Loyer started seven games for MSU last year but his size always seemed to be a major hindrance in his play.

