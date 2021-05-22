Former MSU point guard Rocket Watts transferring to Mississippi State

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Former Michigan State point guard Rocket Watts announced on his Instagram today that he is transferring to Mississippi State.

Watts played for two years at Michigan State and had a disappointing sophomore season after really impressing as a freshman.

Watts averaged 7.7 points per game and 2.7 assists per game last season. He shot just 33 percent from the field, one of the primary reasons he often wasn’t in the lineup at the ends of games for MSU.

Coming out of Spire Academy in high school, Watts was a highly touted recruit and instantly found playing time in 2019-2020 alongside Cassius Winston in the backcourt.