Former MSU women’s basketball assistant to be new Okemos athletic director

OKEMOS, Mich. (WLNS) — 6 Sports has learned that Tempie Brown will be the next athletic director for Okemos High School.

Brown joined the Stanford women’s basketball staff in July of 2013 and has been with the program ever since.

Previously, Brown spent four seasons coaching at Michigan State and eventually became the associate head coach. The Spartans made it to the NCAA Tournament in all four of her season in East Lansing.

The team also never finished below third place in the Big Ten standings, and finished with a 95-37 record during her time with the program.

In total, Brown spent more than 20 years in college coaching.

She graduated from the University of Michigan in 1990 with a kinesiology degree and was a four-year letter winner with the Wolverines.

