GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Tommy Lazzaro, an Army sergeant and former quarterback for the Central Michigan Chippewas, has died following an accident at Eglin Air Force Base in Florida. He was 27.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said the deadly incident happened on Sunday. Task and Purpose, a publication focused on the U.S. military, reported that Lazzaro was struck by a stray bullet fired by a hunter while driving to a friend who requested his help with their own vehicle. (The base encompasses a wildlife management area, including a range accessible for hunting, the FWC notes.)

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office, in a post on X, called it a “tragic hunting accident.”

“One person is dead,” the sheriff’s office wrote. “All parties believed to be involved remained on scene and are cooperating with the investigation.”

Central Michigan University sports broadcaster Adam Jaksa broke the news to the CMU community on Tuesday night, calling it “heartbreaking.”

“He was a key part in CMU’s 2019 turnaround year that led them to the MAC title game, where he scored 2 TD’s,” Jaska added.

Tommy Lazzaro, formerly of the Central Michigan Chippewas, is pictured throwing a pass while playing the Michigan State Spartans at Spartan Stadium on September 29, 2018, in East Lansing, Michigan. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Lazzaro played four seasons in Mount Pleasant, starting five games as a junior in 2018 and playing in 13 games as a senior. He was part of the 2019 team that went 8-6 and fell to Miami of Ohio in the Mid-American Conference championship game.

After his football career, Lazzaro enrolled in the U.S. Army where he made the rank of sergeant. An obituary for Lazzaro further specified that he served in the 2nd Battalion, 7th Special Forces Group (Airborne).

A celebration of Lazzaro’s life is scheduled to be held Saturday in Fort Walton Beach, Florida.

“Tommy’s courage, dedication, and love will forever inspire those who had the privilege of knowing him. He will be deeply missed but never forgotten,” the obituary reads.