LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — T.O. is coming to Lansing.

Terrell Owens, the flashy NFL Hall of Fame wide receiver known for his elaborate celebrations, is participating in a celebrity exhibition game Friday at Jackson Field.

He’ll be joined by fellow NFL standouts like Super Bowl champion Lamar Woodley and Pro Bowl running back Willis McGahee.

Other celebrities appearing including professional skateboarder Theotis Beasley and singer Lyrica Anderson from VH1’s series “Love and Hip-Hop: Hollywood.”

The Challenge for Charity Celebrity Softball Game, a game organized by the Lansing Lugnuts and Shaheen Chevrolet that benefits local nonprofits, features a match-up between celebrities and local figures.

Along with the softball game, guests can also enjoy a festival-like atmosphere with live music and some autumn-appropriate spirits like mead and cider.

For more information, check out the Lansing Lugnut’s Facebook event page.