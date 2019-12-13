Former Padres, Giants manager Bochy to manage French team

Over the past few years, the majority of committees have opted to provide players with an opportunity to select items from a pop-up store, or gift suite, that is set up on campus or in the bowl’s host city prior to the game.

The NCAA allows the committees to provide each participant with gifts totaling a combined maximum value of $550.

Sports Business Journal has tracked the gifts that college football bowl committees have provided to the participants of their respective Football Bowl Subdivision games.

Here's a look at a few of bowl gift packages for players to end the 2019 season:

Michigan State University and Wake Forest will both be winning a JBL/Harmon gift card as well as a variety of New Era products at the New Era Pinstripe Bowl. Spartans will be playing at the New Era Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium on December 27th.

At the VRBO Citrus Bowl in Orlando, the University of Michigan and Alabama players will be walking away with a $400 Best Buy Gift Card, watch, and Herschel backpack with luggage tag. You can catch the Wolverines game on WLAJ on January 1st.

Makers Wanted Bahamas Bowl is on December 20th in Nassau, Bahamas Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium. Athletes are expected to receive a Gift suite, board shorts, Yeti Rambler bottle, towel, pin and string backpack.

At Toyota Stadium in Texas on December 20th, the Tropical Smoothie Cafe Frisco Bowl has a swag bag that includes a gift suite, Justin cowboy hat, football, college football 150th anniversary coin, lapel pin, Blingware cup and a beanie.

The Air Force Reserve Celebration Bowl includes a gift suite, headphones, backpack and beanie.

At Dreamstyle Stadium, athletes at the New Mexico Bowl could receive a gift suite, Oakley Holbrook sunglasses, Oakley Gearbox backpack, beanie and water bottle.

The Cure Bowl in Orlando will give athletes a watch, Bluetooth backpack, warm-up jacket and pants as well as Sportek long sleeve T-shirt, mid-fit structured hat and Pebble Beach slides.

A fanny pack will make its bowl season debut as part of the gift package cooked up by the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl. It could also be the last time that players going to Charlotte are treated to a shopping spree at Belk department store, as this is the last year of that retailer’s title sponsorship.

The AutoZone Liberty Bowl folks will continue their shopping tradition. On Dec. 26, while one team is shopping at the Bass Pro Shops in the iconic Memphis Pyramid, the other school will enjoy two hours of unlimited food and gaming at Dave & Buster’s. The agenda will flip the next night.

While electronics have become the most popular offerings, this year a handful of committees will capitalize on college football’s 150th anniversary by providing a commemorative coin or the “History of The Bowls: Celebrating The Good of The Game” book. Committees that provided the book were given a one-time waiver by the NCAA, so the gift did not count toward the $550 limit.