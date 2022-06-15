INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WLNS) — Former Michigan State Safety Khari Willis has announced he is retiring from the NFL after three successful seasons.

Willis played for the Spartans from 2015-2018, picking up 189 tackles in his career and starting 13 games each of his last two years.

EAST LANSING, MI – OCTOBER 20: Shea Patterson #2 of the Michigan Wolverines tries to get around the tackle of Khari Willis #27 of the Michigan State Spartans during a first quarter run at Spartan Stadium on October 20, 2018 in East Lansing, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

In the NFL, Willis found playing time rather quickly. He started nine games as a rookie, 14 in his second year, and 10 in his third season.

Willis announced on Instagram that he is retiring to focus on religious endeavors.

“With much prayer and deliberation, I have elected to officially retire from the NFL as I endeavor to devote the remainder of my life to the further advancement of the Gospel of Jesus Christ,” Willis said on social media.

In his post, Willis gave thanks to the Indianapolis Colts, who drafted him and was the only team that he played for.

“I’ve built life long relationships with numerous teammates, coaches and support staff that have impacted me greatly,” Willis said. “The lessons that I’ve learned in this phase of mv life will be valuable for me in my next chapter.”

Willis is also a mid-Michigan native, playing his high school football at Jackson Lumen Christi.