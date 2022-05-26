PARIS (AP) — The Latest on the French Open Grand Slam tennis tournament (all times local):

6:10 p.m.

Two-time Grand Slam champion Simona Halep is out of the French Open in the second round.

Chinese teenager Qinwen Zheng pulled off the 2-6, 6-2, 6-1 upset of the 2018 Roland Garros champion at Court Simonne-Mathieu.

The 74th-ranked Zheng amassed 27 winners to Halep’s nine to earn a trip to the third round on her French Open debut.

The 19th-seeded Halep was looking for her 21st win of the season. The 2019 Wimbledon champion had beaten Zheng in Melbourne in January.

___

5:20 p.m.

Make that 30 in a row for Iga Swiatek.

The top-ranked Swiatek routed Alison Riske 6-0, 6-2 to reach the third round of the French Open.

It’s the longest winning streak in women’s tennis since Serena Williams won 34 in a row in 2013.

The 2020 French Open champion compiled a 23-6 edge in winners over her 43rd-ranked American opponent.

The 20-year-old Polish player hasn’t lost in more than three months.

On the men’s side, 12th-seeded Hubert Hurkacz beat Marco Cecchinato 6-1, 6-4, 6-2 to reach the third round.

___

4:45 p.m.

Madison Keys advanced to the third round at Roland Garros after beating Caroline Garcia 6-4, 7-6 (3).

The 2017 U.S. Open runner-up relied on her dominant serve to get past her French opponent on Court Philippe Chatrier.

The 22nd-seeded American will next face 16th-seeded Elena Rybakina, the only woman with more aces than Keys this season.

Keys at one point got her necklace stuck in her hair so chair umpire Jaume Campistol helped her untangle it.

Keys is making her 10th appearance at the French Open and reached the semifinals four years ago.

___

4:10 p.m.

No. 8 Casper Ruud has reached the third round of the French Open for the third year in a row.

The 23-year-old Norwegian beat Emil Ruusuvuori of Finland 6-3, 6-4, 6-2.

Ruud won the Geneva Open last Saturday for his seventh career title on clay courts.

___

3 p.m.

Daniil Medvedev keeps getting more comfortable on red clay and his 6-3, 6-4, 6-3 victory over Laslo Djere means the U.S. Open champion now has made it to the third round at Roland Garros two years in a row.

Medvedev started his French Open career with an 0-4 record by losing his opening matches in 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020.

He snapped that skid by getting to the quarterfinals in 2021 and has won all six sets he has played so far this week and dropped a total of only 16 games.

The second-seeded Russian will play No. 28 Miomir Kecmanovic of Serbia for a berth in the fourth round.

___

1:40 p.m.

No. 3 Paula Badosa has become the first woman seeded in the top 10 to reach the third round at Roland Garros this year.

Badosa went down a break to open the third set of her match against 68th-ranked Kaja Juvan before regrouping to grab four games in a row and was on her way to a 7-5, 3-6, 6-2 victory at Court Suzanne Lenglen that took more than two hours.

Badosa’s best showing at a Grand Slam tournament was a quarterfinal appearance at the 2021 French Open.

She will face No. 29 Veronika Kudermetova next.

All five of the women seeded in the top 10 and placed on the bottom half of the draw are already out of the field. Badosa is in the top half, where No. 8 Karolina Pliskova lost earlier Thursday.

No. 1 Iga Swiatek, No. 7 Aryna Sabalenka and No. 9 Danielle Collins play later.

The woman seeded 11th, American Jessica Pegula, reached the third round by beating Anhelina Kalinina 6-1, 5-7, 6-4.

___

12:35 p.m.

Two-time major finalist Karolina Pliskova has lost in the second round at Roland Garros to a French wild-card entry making her debut in any Grand Slam tournament.

The 227th-ranked Leolia Jeanjean’s 6-2, 6-2 victory over the eighth-seeded Pliskova means that six of the top 10 women in the seedings at the French Open already are gone before the second round is completed.

Pliskova joins No. 2 Barbora Krejcikova, No. 4 Maria Sakkari, No. 5 Anett Kontaveit, No. 6 Ons Jabeur and No. 10 Garbiñe Muguruza on the way out.

The remaining four women in the top 10 are scheduled to play Thursday: No. 1 Iga Swiatek, No. 3 Paola Badosa, No. 7 Aryna Sabalenka and No. 9 Danielle Collins.

Pliskova has been ranked No. 1 and was the runner-up at Wimbledon last year and the U.S. Open in 2016. She also has reached the semifinals at the other two major tournaments. That includes at the French Open in 2017.

Jeanjean is a 26-year-old from Montpellier. She trailed 2-1 at the start Thursday before winning nine consecutive games to take the opening set and grab a 4-0 lead in the second.

Pliskova made 28 unforced errors and was broken in half of her eight service games.

___

11 a..m.

Iga Swiatek is ranked No. 1 and seeded No. 1 at the French Open and she is putting her 29-match winning streak on the line in the second round on Day 5 of the clay-court Grand Slam tournament.

Swiatek’s run is the longest in women’s tennis since Serena Williams won 34 in a row in 2013.

The 20-year-old Polish player faces 43rd-ranked Alison Riske of the United States on Thursday.

Other women in action as the second round concludes include No. 3 seed Paola Badosa, two-time major champion Simona Halep and two-time major finalist Karolina Pliskova.

Reigning U.S. Open champion Daniil Medvedev and 2021 French Open runner-up Stefanos Tsitsipas are the top men on Thursday’s schedule on a cloudy, chilly day in Paris.

___

