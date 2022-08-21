EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux, the No. 5 overall choice in the draft, left the New York Giants’ preseason game in the second quarter Sunday night and was ruled out with a knee injury.

The Giants also lost kicker Graham Gano to a concussion, while returner-wide receiver C.J. Board was sidelined with a rib injury and sixth-round draft pick Darrian Beaves left with a knee injury.

Thibodeaux was hurt when he was hit on the right knee on a cut block by Bengals tight end Thaddeus Moss on a running play from the Giants 15. It happened right after Board fumbled on a kickoff return.

Thibodeaux lay on the ground holding his knee as trainers ran on the field. A cart was quickly driven on the field to take him to the locker room but he got up and walked to the team’s medical tent to be examined. He was later taken to the locker room.

There was no immediate word on the extent of his injury, but the team said he would not return. Board sustained a rib injury on his return and he was ruled out.

The 35-year-old Gano was hurt attempting to make a tackle on a 73-yard kickoff return by Chris Evans in the second quarter.

Much was expected this season of Thibodeaux, a superb athlete out of Oregon who was considered one of the top edge rushers in the draft.

Beavers, a sixth-round pick out of Cincinnati, hurt his left knee in the third quarter on a running play.

Cincinnati lost backup guard Lamont Gaillard to a calf injury in the third quarter.

