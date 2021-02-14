Given a second chance after time expired, MSU can’t capitalize and falls to Arizona State

The Michigan State hockey team looks at the officials, who were reviewing a late Spartan goal after time expired. MSU would end up losing to Arizona State, 3-2 on Feb. 14, 2021.

EAST LASNING, Mich (WLNS) – It had been 14 days since the Michigan State hockey team played, due to it’s game with Michigan on Feb. 9 being postponed because of COVID-19.

When the Spartans took the ice Sunday against Arizona State, the rust caught up to them quickly.

The Sun Devils scored 13 seconds into the game, and held a 1-0 after the first period.

“We knocked the rust off pretty early, and then I thought we were pretty good after that,” MSU hockey coach, Danton Cole said.

The Spartans answered quickly in the 2nd period with a goal by Tommy Apap, 26 seconds into the period. The next goal was scored at the 5:26 mark in the 3rd period by Arizona State’s Chris Grando.

From there, with ASU holding a 2-1 lead, things got interesting.

With MSU on a power-play and their goalie pulled, the Spartans used a 6-on-4 to their advantage and got a Mitchell Lewandowski shot on goal past the goalie, with 1:06 remaining.

The only problem is the goal didn’t count, and play continued.

Time would run out, and it appeared the Spartans lost 2-1. However, Danton Cole and his crew went to the officials and got them to review the Lewandowski shot.

“When the game ended, I obviously wanted it reviewed, just like everybody else,” Lewandowski said after the game. “I just thought it hit the post to be honest with you. Obviously I’m happy it went in, but first reaction I wasn’t really sure.”

“Right away X (assistant coach Joe Exter) felt like it went in,” Cole said. “He called up to Coach Dan Sturges upstairs. He’s got the camera upstairs, so he can look at it, and he was adamant that it went in. So we were trying to get the referee’s attention, and they were getting out of there pretty quick so it was a good thing.”

After review, it was ruled a goal for Lewandowski. Putting 1:06 back on the clock, with the game tied at two.

Arizona State had no intention of going to overtime with the Spartans. With 40 seconds remaining in regulation Jacob Semik scored the game-winner, giving ASU a 3-2 win over MSU.

“After the game, me and a couple guys were talking and don’t think we’ve ever been apart of something like that,” MSU senior forward, Charlie Combs said. “It was interesting. We ended a game and got some time left to give us a fighting chance. It just was crazy.”

“That’s a different one for me,” Cole said. “Reviewing a goal and then putting time back on that clock, and then the other team getting one – that’s a first for me.”