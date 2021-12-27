Gov. Whitmer declares Dec. 27 as Bronco Day in honor of WMU’s bowl game

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)— Governor Gretchen Whitmer has declared Monday, Dec. 27 as Bronco Day in Michigan.

Today is the Quick Lane Bowl between the Western Michigan University Broncos and the Nevada Wolf Pack at Ford Field in Detroit.

It is the first time in history that the two programs have played.

“I encourage every Michigander to join me in repping the brown and gold as we root for the Broncos in today’s Quick Lane Bowl,” said Governor Gretchen Whitmer. “I have no doubt that our Broncos will show the grit and determination needed to beat the Wolf Pack and bring home the win at Ford Field. Go Broncos!”

