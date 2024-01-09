LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Just hours after the University of Michigan football team beat Washington for the College Football National Championship, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer has proclaimed Tuesday, Jan. 9 as Wolverine Day.

“As a mom of two Wolverines and governor, I am proud to proclaim Wolverine Day in Michigan,” said Governor Whitmer. “This team’s exceptional skill, determination, grit, and professionalism exemplify the values that define us as Michiganders. They went undefeated all season, becoming the only college football program in history to earn 1,000 wins. I know University of Michigan students, alumni, and Michiganders around the world are joining me in declaring: who’s got it better than us?! Nobody! Go Blue!”

Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy celebrates their win against Washington in the national championship NCAA College Football Playoff game Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh celebrates with the trophy after their win against Washington in the national championship NCAA College Football Playoff game Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh celebrates with the trophy after their win in the national championship NCAA College Football Playoff game against Washington Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh and quarterback J.J. McCarthy celebrate with the trophy after their win against Washington in the national championship NCAA College Football Playoff game Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Michigan running back Blake Corum celebrates after scoring against Washington during the second half of the national championship NCAA College Football Playoff game Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Michigan running back Blake Corum scores against Washington during the second half of the national championship NCAA College Football Playoff game Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Michigan running back Blake Corum is tackled by Washington cornerback Elijah Jackson during the second half of the national championship NCAA College Football Playoff game Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vasquez)

Michigan defensive back Will Johnson celebrates after an interception against Washington during the second half of the national championship NCAA College Football Playoff game Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. leaves field at the end of the half against Michigan of the national championship NCAA College Football Playoff game Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. passes against Michigan during the first half of the national championship NCAA College Football Playoff game Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Michigan defensive lineman Kenneth Grant celebrates after sacking Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. during the first half of the national championship NCAA College Football Playoff game Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Washington head coach Kalen DeBoer watches during the first half of the national championship NCAA College Football Playoff game against Michigan Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh takes with quarterback J.J. McCarthy during the first half of the national championship NCAA College Football Playoff game against Washington Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Michigan running back Donovan Edwards celebrates after scoring with head coach Jim Harbaugh during the first half of the national championship NCAA College Football Playoff game against Washington Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

“I am so proud of to be a graduate of the University of Michigan, the greatest university in the world,” said Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist II. “This team showed the world how the Leaders and Best do it in Michigan and cemented their place in the storied legacy of Michigan greatness. This Wolverine Day let’s Hail to the Victors! Go Blue!”