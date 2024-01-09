LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Just hours after the University of Michigan football team beat Washington for the College Football National Championship, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer has proclaimed Tuesday, Jan. 9 as Wolverine Day.
“As a mom of two Wolverines and governor, I am proud to proclaim Wolverine Day in Michigan,” said Governor Whitmer. “This team’s exceptional skill, determination, grit, and professionalism exemplify the values that define us as Michiganders. They went undefeated all season, becoming the only college football program in history to earn 1,000 wins. I know University of Michigan students, alumni, and Michiganders around the world are joining me in declaring: who’s got it better than us?! Nobody! Go Blue!”
“I am so proud of to be a graduate of the University of Michigan, the greatest university in the world,” said Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist II. “This team showed the world how the Leaders and Best do it in Michigan and cemented their place in the storied legacy of Michigan greatness. This Wolverine Day let’s Hail to the Victors! Go Blue!”