Grand Ledge High School honors soldiers through 10th annual Fallen Hero Night

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WLNS) — The Grand Ledge High School varsity football team along with their boosters will be hosting their 10th annual Fallen Hero Night to honor Michigan’s soldiers who gave their lives.

The game will take place Friday, Sept. 17, starting at 7 p.m.

Prior to the game, players will spend a week learning about the life and service of the individual they will represent Friday night.

Each player on the football team will wear the name of one Michigan Fallen Hero to honor their lives.

The GLHS football program invites Gold Star families, who are those that have lost loved ones in the service. These families will be provided a meal before the game and snacks at halftime.

After the game, there will be a ceremony where each name is read aloud. The players will then meet Gold Star families and give them the jersey with their fallen hero’s name on it.

Grand Ledge High School not only hopes that Fallen Hero Night serves as a way to remember, respect and honor Michigan soldiers, but also serves the purpose of bringing the community together through football.