Haslett and Okemos clashed in the Meridian Bowl

OKEMOS, Mich (WLNS)- The Haslett Vikings and Okemos Chiefs were both looking for a Meridian Bowl victory on Friday night, but that’s not the only thing these two teams were looking for. Both programs came into this game looking for their first win.

After a scoreless first quarter, Haslett quarterback Xander Thelen ran in a touchdown to give the Vikings a 7-0 lead. Okemos would tie the game with a touchdown of its own, but Thelen and the Vikings would answer back with another successful drive. Thelen was able to power through the Cheifs defenders and fully outstretch his body to score his second touchdown of the game. The Vikings would add one more touchdown and capture their first win of the season by a final score of 21-7.

Okemos will host East Lansing next Friday night, while Haslett will host the Marshall Redhawks. Both games are set to kickoff at 7 p.m.