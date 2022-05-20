WILLIAMSTON, Mich. (WLNS) – On May 4, Williamston’s soccer team made a trip to Haslett and walked away with a 1-0 victory over the host Vikings. 15 days later, the two teams met again, but this time the CAAC Gold Cup trophy was on the line.

The Hornets, who are the top-ranked team in Division 3, found themselves in another tough battle with their conference foe.

Haslett’s Ireland Jacob scored the first goal of the game in the 57th minute and then Williamston responded with the equalizer in the 74th minute by Ella Kleiver.

The two would be deadlocked after regulation, which meant penalty kicks would determine a winner.

It’s a position Haslett found itself in for the second straight year. Last season, against DeWitt, the Vikings won the Gold Cup thanks to an Audrey Archambault shootout goal.

Archambault was in a similar spot this year and delivered once again. The senior found the back of the net to give the Vikings a 4-2 shootout victory and back-to-back Gold Cups.

Highlights in the video above.