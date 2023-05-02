EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Michigan State’s Gymnastics Team had a historical season to say the least. The Spartans captured the first Big Ten regular season title in program history and set five new program records with one of those belonging to senior Jori Jackard. She has the only perfect 10 on uneven bars in program history and knew her time in the green and white was not finished when she and her team looked up at the scoreboard at this year’s regional competition in Pittsburgh and realized they missed out on qualifying for nationals for the second consecutive year. This time by less than two-tenths of a point.

“Obviously our goal is to make nationals and we have so much more in us,” Jackard said. “We’re getting closer every year and next year we’ll be our year. I just want to be there to help continue pushing us toward that direction.”

“It’s so exciting knowing that she still has the passion and that drive to want to continue on this path with us for one more year into grad school, and we are just fortunate enough to be able to do that for her,” Coach Mike Rowe said. “It is thrilling because it shows that we’re recruiting the right kids. We’re recruiting the kids with character and those intangibles that you never know you’re getting but they are the things that make better teammates.”

“It’s just so amazing to know that she’d be willing to stay another year with us,” Gabi Stephen, a sophomore gymnast said. “Her as a person is an amazing aspect to have a part of our team. Her positivity and her energy and every single thing that she does. It’s just so amazing that those people get to stick around and keep building on what we’re doing.”

All but one of the members from this past season will be returning for Michigan State so if they continue to keep pace with their record-breaking ways, their time on the nationals stage should come very soon.