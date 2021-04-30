Haslett remains unbeaten thanks to an offensive outburst

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The rain Mid-Michigan received on Thursday put a damper on a few local teams competing, but it wasn’t stopping the Haslett lacrosse team from putting its perfect record on the line.

The 7-0 Vikings were taking on East Lansing, and in doing so the sun made an appearance, which is when the Vikings started shining bright.

After trailing 1-0, Haslett responded by scoring the next three goals – all coming from senior captain C.J. Taunt – and rolling to a 21-7 win.

“We played really well at the end of the day,” Haslett lacrosse coach Adam Zarotney said. “We picked it up after the first quarter, they took it to us a little bit, they punched us in the mouth and we responded well. So, I’m happy with the way we finished.”

“Near the end, we focused up, we got ready to play, and we came out and proved that we were ready to play,” Taunt said. “We got Tyler down at X doing his thing, he burns everyone. We got me, I like to score a little bit, and everyone was cooking. We were just rolling.”

Taunt finished with a game-high five goals. Dylan Sims, Tyler Littleton, and Justin Hool had three goals apiece, resulting in a season-high 21 goals.

“On the first day of practice, our offense was not anywhere near where it’s at now,” Zarotney said. “Our defense is pretty intense, pretty physical. They kind of shied away and they’ve taken a huge step forward. We’ve had some really good leaders on the team and they do a nice job getting the team through everything.”

“We keep on playing games and we keep on beating people by a lot, so, so far so good, hopefully it continues and we keep on rolling,” Taunt said.