The Haslett Vikings and Fowlerville Gladiators were in a battle to finish as both teams were looking for their first win of the 2020 season.

The Gladiators were able to score a touchdown with game clock striking zero to beat Haslett, 23-21. Haslett is now to 0-2 on the season while Fowlerville improved to 1-1.

Haslett will play at Williamston next Friday night while Fowlerville will play host to Holt.