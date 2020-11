PORTLAND & WESTPHALIA, Mich (WLNS) – The Pewamo-Westphalia Pirates and the Portland Red Raiders both had to forfeit their seasons after learning that members of both of their teams tested positive for COVID-19.

Portland was set to play Grand Rapids Catholic Central and Pewamo-Westphalia had Ithaca on the schedule for the District Championship round.

Both Coaches shared their perspectives on the heartbreaking decision to end their seasons.

<<<This story is developing and will be updated here.