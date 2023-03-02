GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WLNS) – All season long Teddy Williams has been the Comet’s go-to guy down low. In last Friday’s meeting with Lansing Everett, the senior dropped a game-high 31 points and pulled down 20 rebounds for his 20th double-double in the 21 games Grand Ledge has played this season. A feat that is becoming routine for the 6’7″ big man.

“When you have a game like that, you are so locked in and you are not thinking about your stats or anything like that,” Williams said. “You know I just grab the ball and put it in the hoop, it is kind of my job.”

Earlier this year, Williams signed his National Letter of Intent to play Division One football at the United States Military Academy where he hopes one day he will be able to trade in his shoulder pads for a lab coat.

“I have always loved school and science in general,” Williams said. “In high school, I took a chemistry class and was like ‘Wow this is sweet!’ I had a really good chemistry teacher Mr. Parseghian and he is one of the main reasons that I want to do chemistry in college. I probably wouldn’t go infantry I would probably do something with chemicals in a lab.”