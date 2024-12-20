LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – East Lansing was down as much as 10 points in the game but weathered the storm to complete the comeback and stay undefeated in conference play.

East Lansing would outscore Waverly, 31-17 in the 4th quarter to win 75-65. Junior KJ Torbert led the Trojans with 31 points.

Jayce “JL” Branson made his season debut for East Lansing, after missing two months due to injury, and head coach Ray Mitchell was excited to have him back

“J.L. was tremendous,” stated coach Mitchell. “He’s only practiced three days this year, so he came in and brought that energy. He’s always been the heart of our team, and I really didn’t want to play him that much, but we had to, and he made some big plays on both ends,” he explained.

East Lansing will look to stay undefeated when they hit the road to take on Muskegon on Saturday.

Next up for Waverly is a matchup with Harper Woods Chandler Park on January 4.

As for another CAAC Blue team, Okemos welcomed in Grand Ledge on Thursday and won 61-37, improving to 7-0 this season.

The Wolves return to action on Dec. 27 to Grand Rapids Kenowa Hills in the Cornerstone University Holiday Showcase at Cornerstone University.