LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Regional championships in high school baseball and softball were claimed across the state of Michigan. Here’s a look at how teams in the mid-Michigan area did on Saturday.

DIVISION 1 – BASEBALL

Regional Final

Final: Hartland 2, Okemos 1

DIVISION 2 – BASEBALL

Regional Final

Final: Mason 6, Williamston 1

State Quarterfinal

Final/10: Mason 3, Chelsea 2

DIVISION 3 – BASEBALL

Regional Final

Final/9: Jackson Lumen Christi 2, Onstead 1

State Quarterfinal

Final: University Liggett 2, Jackson Lumen Christi 0

DIVISION 3 – BASEBALL

Regional Final

Final: Lansing Catholic 2, Saginaw Valley Lutheran 0

State Quarterfinal

Final: Marine City 10, Lansing Catholic 4

DIVISION 3 – BASEBALL

Regional Final

Final: Olivet 3, Bridgman 1

State Quarterfinal

Olivet 2, Watervliet 1

DIVISION 4 – BASEBALL

Regional Final

Final/12: Portland St. Patrick 5, Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart 4

State Quarterfinal

Final: Portland St. Patrick 9, Maple City Glen Lake 0

DIVISION 4 – BASEBALL

Regional Final

Final: Petersburg Summerfield 14, Maple Valley 2

DIVISION 1 – SOFTBALL

Regional Semifinal

Final: Grand Ledge 8, Traverse City Central 1

Regional Final

Final/8: Grand Ledge 4, Saginaw Heritage 3

DIVISION 2- SOFTBALL

Regional Semifinal

Final/8: Portland 5, Williamston 4

Final: Coldwater 8, Eaton Rapids 1

Regional Final

Final: Coldwater 6, Portland 1

DIVISION 3 – SOFTBALL

Regional Semfinal

Final: Jackson Lumen Christi 9, Hanover-Horton 6

Final: Laingsburg 5, Bronson 3

Regional Final

Final: Laingsburg 5, Jackson Lumen Christi 4

DIVISION 3 – SOFTBALL

Regional Semifinal

Final: Brooklyn Columbia Central 11, Hudson 0

Final: Grass Lake 9, Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central 3

Regional Final

Final: Grass Lake 11, Columbia Central 4

DIVISION 4 – SOFTBALL

Regional Semifinal

Final: Fowler 11, Beal City 10

Regional Final

Final: Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary 8, Fowler 7

DIVISION 4 – SOFTBALL

Regional Semifinal

Final: Dansville 13, Memphis 3

Regional Final

Final: Plymouth Christian Academy 2, Dansville 0

DIVISION 4 – SOFTBALL

Regional Semifinal

Final: Portland St. Patrick 10, Decatur 4

Regional Final

Final/4: Mendon 18, Portland St. Patrick 3