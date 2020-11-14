Hornets sting quickly in District Championship

WILLIAMSTON, Mich (WLNS) – The Williamston Hornets were not wasting any time on Friday night in their Division 4 district championship game against Battle Creek Pennfield.

Hornets’ quarterback Luke Mahaney ran in a 1-yard touchdown to take an early 7-0 lead in the first quarter. The running attack continued in the second quarter as Sullivan Sparks ran in a 3-yard touchdown to make 14-nothing, Hornets.

The Panthers would respond with a 25-yard rushing touchdown by Ryne Petersen but the Hornets struck back with a 13-yard passing touchdown from Mahaney to Sparks. Williamston went into the locker room at halftime with a comfortable 21-6 lead.

The third quarter saw another strike through the air from the Hornets as Mahaney found Cade Conley in the end zone for another 13-yard touchdown pass. Pennfield would score another touchdown in the fourth quarter but it was too little too late as Williamston would win its third district championship in four years.

The Hornets will take on the either Redford Union or Milan in the Regional Championship round.