The Detroit Tigers escaped with a wild card win against divisional foe Cleveland, but will face a much tougher, more rested opponent next: Seattle.
While excellent pitching from key starters Tarik Skubal, Casey Mize and Jack Flaherty propelled Detroit to the win against Cleveland, expect the team to employ more pitching chaos in this round, especially as the team struggles to score runs.
How to watch Detroit Tigers vs. Seattle Mariners
Game 1: DET 3, SEA 2
Detroit leads series 1-0
Game 2 Date: Sun, Oct. 5, 2025 | Time: 8:03 p.m. ET
Location: T-Mobile Park in Seattle
TV: FS1 | Live stream: Fox One
Radio: Lansing, WJIM (1240 AM); Jackson, Fox Sports (101.9 FM)
Probable pitchers: LHP Tarik Skubal (DET) vs RHP Luis Castillo (SEA)
Game 3 Date: Tues, Oct. 7, 2025 | Time: 4:08 p.m. ET
Location: Comerica Park in Detroit
TV: FS1 | Live stream: Fox One
Radio: Lansing, WJIM (1240 AM); Jackson, Fox Sports (101.9 FM)
Probable pitchers: TBD vs TBD
Game 4 Date: Wed, Oct. 8, 2025 | Time: 3:08 p.m. ET
Location: Comerica Park in Detroit
TV: FS1 | Live stream: Fox One
Radio: Lansing, WJIM (1240 AM); Jackson, Fox Sports (101.9 FM)
Probable pitchers: TBD vs TBD
*if necessary
Game 5 Date: Fri, Oct. 10, 2025 | Time: 4:40 p.m. ET
Location: T-Mobile Park in Seattle
TV: FS1 | Live stream: Fox One
Radio: Lansing, WJIM (1240 AM); Jackson, Fox Sports (101.9 FM)
Probable pitchers: TBD vs TBD
*if necessary
2025 MLB postseason schedule
AL Wild Card Series: Detroit vs. Cleveland
Game 1: DET 2, CLE 1
Game 2: CLE 6, DET 1
Game 3: DET 6, CLE 3
DET wins 2-1
AL Wild Card Series: Boston vs. New York (NYY)
Game 1: BOS 3, NYY 1
Game 2: NYY 4, BOS 3
Game 3: NYY 4, BOS 0
NYY wins 2-1
NL Wild Card Series: San Diego vs. Chicago (CHC)
Game 1: CHC 3, SD 1
Game 2: SD 3, CHC 0
Game 3: CHC 3, SD 1
CHC wins 2-1
NL Wild Card Series: Cincinnati vs. Los Angeles (LAD)
Game 1: LAD 10, CIN 5
Game 2: LAD 8, CIN 4
LAD wins 2-0
AL Divisional Series: New York (NYY) vs. Toronto
Sat. Oct. 4 – Fri. Oct. 10, best-of-5 (Fox/FS1)
AL Divisional Series: Detroit vs. Seattle
Sat. Oct. 4 – Fri. Oct. 10, best-of-5 (Fox/FS1)
NL Divisional Series: Los Angeles (LAD) vs. Philadelphia
Sat. Oct 4 – Fri. Oct. 10, best-of-5 (TBS)
NL Divisional Series: Chicago (CHC) vs. Milwaukee
Sat. Oct. 4 – Sat. Oct. 11, best-of-5 (TBS)
AL Championship Series: NYY/TOR vs. DET/SEA
Sun. Oct. 12 – Mon. Oct. 20, best-of-7 (Fox/FS1)
NL Championship Series: LAD/PHI vs. CHC/MIL
Mon. Oct. 13 – Tues. Oct. 21, best-of-7 (TBS)
2025 World Series
Fri. Oct. 24 – Sat. Nov. 1, best-of-7 (Fox)