The Detroit Tigers escaped with a wild card win against divisional foe Cleveland, but will face a much tougher, more rested opponent next: Seattle.

While excellent pitching from key starters Tarik Skubal, Casey Mize and Jack Flaherty propelled Detroit to the win against Cleveland, expect the team to employ more pitching chaos in this round, especially as the team struggles to score runs.

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Tarik Skubal celebrates in the dugout after leaving the game in the eighth inning of Game 1 of the American League Wild Card baseball playoff series against the Cleveland Guardians in Cleveland, Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

How to watch Detroit Tigers vs. Seattle Mariners

Game 1: DET 3, SEA 2

Detroit leads series 1-0

Game 2 Date: Sun, Oct. 5, 2025 | Time: 8:03 p.m. ET

Location: T-Mobile Park in Seattle

TV: FS1 | Live stream: Fox One

Radio: Lansing, WJIM (1240 AM); Jackson, Fox Sports (101.9 FM)

Probable pitchers: LHP Tarik Skubal (DET) vs RHP Luis Castillo (SEA)

Game 3 Date: Tues, Oct. 7, 2025 | Time: 4:08 p.m. ET

Location: Comerica Park in Detroit

TV: FS1 | Live stream: Fox One

Radio: Lansing, WJIM (1240 AM); Jackson, Fox Sports (101.9 FM)

Probable pitchers: TBD vs TBD

Game 4 Date: Wed, Oct. 8, 2025 | Time: 3:08 p.m. ET

Location: Comerica Park in Detroit

TV: FS1 | Live stream: Fox One

Radio: Lansing, WJIM (1240 AM); Jackson, Fox Sports (101.9 FM)

Probable pitchers: TBD vs TBD

*if necessary

Game 5 Date: Fri, Oct. 10, 2025 | Time: 4:40 p.m. ET

Location: T-Mobile Park in Seattle

TV: FS1 | Live stream: Fox One

Radio: Lansing, WJIM (1240 AM); Jackson, Fox Sports (101.9 FM)

Probable pitchers: TBD vs TBD

*if necessary

2025 MLB postseason schedule

AL Wild Card Series: Detroit vs. Cleveland

Game 1: DET 2, CLE 1

Game 2: CLE 6, DET 1

Game 3: DET 6, CLE 3

DET wins 2-1

AL Wild Card Series: Boston vs. New York (NYY)

Game 1: BOS 3, NYY 1

Game 2: NYY 4, BOS 3

Game 3: NYY 4, BOS 0

NYY wins 2-1

NL Wild Card Series: San Diego vs. Chicago (CHC)

Game 1: CHC 3, SD 1

Game 2: SD 3, CHC 0

Game 3: CHC 3, SD 1

CHC wins 2-1

NL Wild Card Series: Cincinnati vs. Los Angeles (LAD)

Game 1: LAD 10, CIN 5

Game 2: LAD 8, CIN 4

LAD wins 2-0

AL Divisional Series: New York (NYY) vs. Toronto

Sat. Oct. 4 – Fri. Oct. 10, best-of-5 (Fox/FS1)

AL Divisional Series: Detroit vs. Seattle

Sat. Oct. 4 – Fri. Oct. 10, best-of-5 (Fox/FS1)

NL Divisional Series: Los Angeles (LAD) vs. Philadelphia

Sat. Oct 4 – Fri. Oct. 10, best-of-5 (TBS)

NL Divisional Series: Chicago (CHC) vs. Milwaukee

Sat. Oct. 4 – Sat. Oct. 11, best-of-5 (TBS)

AL Championship Series: NYY/TOR vs. DET/SEA

Sun. Oct. 12 – Mon. Oct. 20, best-of-7 (Fox/FS1)

NL Championship Series: LAD/PHI vs. CHC/MIL

Mon. Oct. 13 – Tues. Oct. 21, best-of-7 (TBS)

2025 World Series

Fri. Oct. 24 – Sat. Nov. 1, best-of-7 (Fox)