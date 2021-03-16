“If you can’t see it, you can’t be it,” Lisa Byington to be first woman to call Men’s March Madness game

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Former 6 News sports anchor Lisa Byington continues to break barriers in her field.

Byington was the first woman to call a football game on Big Ten Network in 2017 and now she’s making another big mark.

Byington will be the first woman to call a men’s NCAA tournament basketball game this week.

Byington said calling a March Madness game is her version of doing the Super Bowl.

She said she grew up loving the basketball tournament more than anything and would shoot hoops in between games.

Byington said being the first female to call a men’s NCAA tournament game is just one small part of a much bigger story.

“If you can’t see it, you can’t be it, and I would like to end the conversations of little girls growing up and saying can I be that,” Byington said. “Well, of course you can.”

Byington said she is always striving to “normalize the marginalized.”

“The first woman has to do something, then it’s the second, and the third,” Byington said. “Then eventually, as the years go on, people can sit and listen to a game and not distinguish, that’s a female, announcer, that’s a male announcer, we can get to the point where it’s just an announcer.”

Byington wrote a blog post about the opportunity and what it means to her. You can find that in the link below: