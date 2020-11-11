Izzo signs trio of players for 2021 recruiting class

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo held a press conference today, while quarantining at home after his COVID-19 diagnosis, to discuss the Spartans loaded 2021 recruiting class.

Izzo touched on the three players in his class, Pierre Brooks, Max Christie and Jaden Akins, and what each one of them brings to the table.

He said that each player brings something unique to the table, but all three are phenomenal students.

Brooks brings strength and long (extra emphasis on the long) range shooting and a great work ethic. Izzo also mentioned that Brooks’ dad being a coach is something that excites him.

Christie is very versatile and can play a lot of different positions.

Last but not least, Izzo said that Akins is one of the best athletes that they’ve had at MSU and reminded him of Keith Appling but with dunks more like Miles Bridges.

Izzo said this recruiting during the pandemic was strange.

“It was different. A lot of zoom calls, a lot of family zoom calls and I think it helped because a lot of these families were involved,” Izzo said.

