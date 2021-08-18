Jack Morris out of Tigers press box after racist remarks

Former Detroit Tigers pitcher Jack Morris #47 speaks during the ceremony for the retirement of his number prior to the start of the game against the Minnesota Twins at Comerica Park on August 12, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)

UNDATED (WOOD) — Detroit Tigers announcer Jack Morris has been suspended after he used a racist accent while calling a Tuesday evening matchup.

In a statement Wednesday, Bally Sports Detroit said Morris was on suspension indefinitely under its zero-tolerance policy for discrimination. It added it was “extremely disappointed” by his behavior and apologized.

“Bally Sports Detroit is extremely disappointed with the remarks analyst Jack Morris made during last night’s Tigers game. Jack has been suspended indefinitely from Tigers broadcasts and will be undergoing bias training to educate him on the impact of his comments and how he can be a positive influence in a diverse community. We have a zero-tolerance policy for bias or discrimination and deeply apologize for his insensitive remark.” Bally Sports Detroit

The Detroit Tigers also expressed disappointment in Morris and said it supported Bally’s decision.

A statement from the Detroit Tigers: pic.twitter.com/gpR72gTT58 — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) August 18, 2021

Morris pitched in the MLB for 18 seasons and was on three World Series teams: the Tigers in 1984, the Minnesota Twins in 1991 and the Toronto Blue Jays in 1992. He was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2018.