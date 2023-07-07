NAPOLEON, Mich. (WLNS) – Jackson area official Chuck Walters is the recipient of the 2023 Vern L. Norris Award from the MHSAA.

The Norris Award, named after former MHSAA Executive Director Vern L. Norris, is given annually to an official who has been involved in their local officials association and who shows commitment to mentoring and educating younger officials.

“The past winners of this and what they’ve accomplished, not only on the field or the court but in their lives and in their communities, I didn’t feel I was even in the same zip code with some of those people,” said Walters. “It’s just very, very humbling.”

Walters is gearing up for his 45th year as an official, a career that began humbly when he umpired the bases for slow-pitch softball games he helped organize as a fundraiser.

“Our Little League was financially struggling and we were going to send an All-Star team to some tournaments but they didn’t have uniforms,” Walters recalled. “Back then slow-pitch softball was really big, so I put on a couple tournaments to generate some revenue to save some money. I umpired the bases and I hired an umpire to call balls and strikes. I thought, ‘hey this is kind of fun.'”

From those humble beginnings, Walters’ passion for umpiring and officiating has only grown. He soon began officiating football games and has grown into one of the most respected officials in the state. He’s worked multiple state championship games, including this past season’s Division 5 game between Gladwin and Frankenmuth.

“Never in my wildest dreams did I ever think I would stick with it as long as I have,” he said. “But once you develop the passion to do this, it’s just an awesome deal. The friendships, memories, it’s just priceless.”

Walters has been mentoring younger officials for years now. He’s a member of three different officiating organizations around the state and helps train officials through the Jackson Area Officials Association.

“I just realized way back when that there was such a shortage then, it’s even worse now, but even then that I just felt like it was something I needed to do because of the help that I got [starting out],” he said of deciding to mentor and train younger officials. “I had to do something to help repay them and pass it along basically.”

As Walters alluded to, the officiating shortage has been an ongoing problem in high school sports. In recent years, it’s forced some high school football games to be postponed to Saturday afternoon instead of Friday night due to a lack of available officials.

While Walters is humbled to be receiving the award, he said more than anything he wants people to get in the game and try their hand as an official.

“I know a lot of people probably are interested but they don’t know what that first step is,” he said. “I would say reach out to the MHSAA. They have a great staff in place now to help walk you through the steps that are needed.”