JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — Longtime Jackson High School Football Coach Scott Farley is stepping down after nine years running the Vikings’ program.

Farley is leaving to become the athletic director at Jackson Parma Western.

He told 6 Sports that he decided over spring break the 2021 season would be his last season coaching. He added that they have a great staff in place who will be able to pick up right where they left off.

Farley’s career dates back long before his time with the Vikings. In total, Farley has been coaching for 34 years, with 29 years as a head coach. He spent 20 years as head coach at Leslie High School, and the last nine at JHS.

He was also the athletic director at Leslie for nine years while he coached there, so he does have a background in administration work.

The Western School Board will vote Monday, May 23, to make the move official.