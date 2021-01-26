Gobert shines as Utah Jazz rally past New York Knicks 108-94

Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert, left, lays the ball up as New York Knicks center Nerlens Noel (3) defends in the second half during an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Rudy Gobert had 18 points, 19 rebounds and four blocked shots, and the Utah Jazz beat the New York Knicks 108-94 on Tuesday night for their ninth consecutive win.

Royce O’Neale scored 20 points, helping Utah overcome a quiet night for Donovan Mitchell. Mike Conley had 19 points, seven rebounds, and five assists.

Mitchell finished with nine points on 3-for-15 shooting.

Austin Rivers scored 25 points for New York — all in the first half. Julius Randle had 18 points and 10 rebounds, and R.J. Barrett scored 17 in the Knicks’ third straight loss.

The Jazz trailed by as many 15 points in the first half, but they grabbed the lead for good when they opened the fourth quarter with a 20-3 run. O’Neale punctuated the run with three straight baskets, giving Utah a 100-84 lead with 5:19 remaining.

Utah endured a cold spell on offense during the first quarter. The Jazz missed 12 of their first 14 shots and shot 2 of 13 from the perimeter during the period. They made only six baskets in the first 12 minutes.

Rivers scored 18 of New York’s first 21 points in the second quarter. His flurry of baskets stopped a Jazz rally. After Utah cut the deficit to 36-32 on back-to-back layups from Joe Ingles and Gobert, Rivers made three 3-pointers to fuel a 12-2 run that extended the Knicks’ lead to 48-34 midway through the quarter.

Rivers went 10 of 10 from the field during the first half, including five 3-pointers.

Conley and Bojan Bogdanovic rallied the Jazz, combining for 22 points during the third quarter. Conley made four baskets, assisted on a pair, and hit four free throws during the quarter. Bogdanovic hit a pair of 3-pointers.

TIP-INS

Knicks: Alec Burks made his second start of the season and his Knicks career. He finished with nine points and seven rebounds. … Rivers went 0 of 4 from the field after halftime. … New York held Utah to two fast-break points.

Jazz: Mitchell, Conley, and Bogdanovic combined to go 1 of 19 from the field in the first half. … Utah finished with just six turnovers. … Mitchell finished with a season-high eight rebounds.

UP NEXT

Knicks: Host the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday.

Jazz: Host the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports