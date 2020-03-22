Kyle Ahrens: The Heart of a Three Time Big Ten Champion

For Michigan State senior Kyle Ahrens, getting back up after being knocked down has been the motto of his Spartan career. Ahrens suffered two season ending injuries during his time in East Lansing but his support system and his belief in never giving up wouldn’t let him quit, when life became difficult.

His grit and determination became an inspiration to his fellow teammates, his coaches, and Spartan fans nationwide. The memories of being part of the Michigan State basketball program are what he’ll fondly look back on as he moves on into the working world.