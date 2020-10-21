Lansing Catholic advances to District Final

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Lansing Catholic boys soccer team (8-3-1) beat Laingsburg (3-7) 1-0 Tuesday night in the Division 3 District Semifinal.

The Cougars’ lone goal was scored by senior midfielder Robert Kowatch and assisted by Brady DeSmyter with twenty-two minutes remaining.

Lansing Catholic will seek it’s second district title in two years, on Thursday, when they face Williamston (9-6).

“It’s been a dream of mine,” said Kowatch. “Seeing the seniors win a district title, it means a lot to me. I hope we can do it here.”