Lansing Catholic hands Pewamo-Westphalia its first loss since 2018

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – The Lansing Catholic Cougars were hoping to finish off the 2020 regular season with a win after being beat 45-21 by Mason last Friday night. The Cougars, who are the defending Division 5 state champions, had the unique opportunity to play the Pewamo-Westphalia Pirates, the defending Division 7 state champions.

The idea to play each other came from when both head coaches, Lansing Catholic’s Jim Ahern and Pewamo-Westphalia’s Jeremy Miller, were sitting together at the Michigan High School Football Coaches Association Banquet. The two thought it would be a great game for people in the area to see and they weren’t wrong.

The Pirates took an early 7-0 lead, but Lansing Catholic would score two touchdowns to take a 14-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter. The Cougars defense would continue to shutdown Pewamo-Westphalia’s offense while Lansing Catholic’s quarterback, Joey Baker, would rush for two touchdowns in the fourth quarter. The Cougars would go on to win 28-13, handing Peamo-Westphalia its first loss since November 9, 2018.

Baker would finish with 110 yards rushing with three rushing touchdowns and completed 9-of-14 passes for 94 yards. The Cougars defense stopped a Pewamo-Westphalia offense that averaged 52 points per game and held the Pirates to the lowest scoring total they’ve had this season, a mark that pleased Lansing Catholic’s, Jim Ahern.

“Our defense probably played a little better tonight than we had been,” said Ahern. “Our offense last time made some stupid plays and it puts our defense in trouble. But I thought our defense tackled a little better tonight cause they (Pewamo-Westphalia) really run hard and they block well. Probably one of our best defensive performances this year.”

The Cougars and Pirates will wait to find out who they will face in the first round of the playoffs. Announcements are scheduled to be made on Sunday.