LaVine leads way as Bulls win 9th straight, beat Wizards

Washington Wizards guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, right, and Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan battle for the ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Chicago, Friday, Jan. 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

CHICAGO (AP) — Zach LaVine scored 27 points, Coby White added 21 and the Chicago Bulls won their ninth straight, beating the Washington Wizards 130-122 on Friday night.

The Eastern Conference-leading Bulls matched their longest win streak since the 2010-11 team won nine in a row to finish the regular season. They also had an easier time in this one after winning last week at Washington on DeMar DeRozan’s buzzer-beating 3-pointer, grabbing the lead late in the third quarter and remaining in control down the stretch.

Lonzo Ball scored 18 points, hitting six of Chicago’s 15 3-pointers. White buried four from beyond the arc. Rookie Ayo Dosunmu chipped in with 18 points, and coach Billy Donovan earned his 300th NBA win.

Bradley Beal led Washington with 26 points. Kyle Kuzma had 21 points and 11 rebounds. Spencer Dinwiddie added 18 points for the Wizards, who lost for the third time in four games.

It was tied at 87 when Ball nailed a 3 with about four minutes remaining in the third quarter, starting a 10-2 run in which LaVine scored seven points.

White poured in eight over the final 1:17 of the quarter, hitting two 3s and a runner at the buzzer that made it 107-95. The Bulls remained in control the rest of the way.

Chicago’s lead hit 19 points when LaVine cut for a layup to make it 122-103 with just under six minutes remaining.

TIP-INS

Wizards: G Aaron Holiday appeared in his first game since Dec. 26 after clearing health and safety protocols. … F Davis Bertans (sprained left foot) was unavailable after leaving Wednesday’s 114-111 loss to Houston. Coach Wes Unseld Jr. said the injury “didn’t seem too significant” and hopes to have him available for Sunday’s game at Orlando. … Unseld hopes to have F Rui Hachimura and F Montrezl Harrell, who have cleared health and safety protocols, join the team on Saturday.

Bulls: LaVine has 137 consecutive double-digit scoring games. … G Alex Caruso (healthy and safety protocols) was experiencing cold-like symptoms, coach Billy Donovan said.

UP NEXT

Wizards: Visit Orlando on Sunday.

Bulls: Visit Dallas on Sunday.

___

More AP NBA coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports