LEADING OFF: Lester returns to Wrigley, Phils cool off

A look at what’s happening around the majors today:

WELCOME BACK

Jon Lester is set to start for the Washington Nationals at Wrigley Field after spending the past six seasons with the Chicago Cubs.

The 37-year-old lefty is 0-1 with a 2.25 ERA in three starts for his new team.

Lester was a two-time All-Star for the Cubs and went 3-1 in the 2016 postseason as they won a most elusive championship. Lester pitched in relief in Game 7 of the World Series and his catcher was David Ross, now the Cubs manager.

“Our guys are excited and I’m sure Jon is excited,” Ross said. “You are always excited to see a guy you made history with, plus there will be some bragging rights on the line.”

TIMEOUT

A day off might give the Phillies a break to cool off following a dugout confrontation between manager Joe Girardi and second baseman Jean Segura.

Segura made two errors in Sunday’s 10-8 loss to Toronto. At one point, Segura had to be restrained by coach Dusty Wathan.

“I didn’t actually see it,” Philadelphia first baseman Rhys Hoskins said. “Obviously I heard it. It’s heat of the moment stuff, right.”

The Phillies return to action Tuesday night at home when Zack Wheeler starts against Miami.

HOMER HAPPY

Aaron Judge has homered in three straight games as the Yankees start a series at Texas.

Judge enjoyed a big weekend at Camden Yards, going 6 for 10 with four home runs against Baltimore. He’s tied for the major league home run lead with Shohei Ohtani, Ronald Acuña Jr. and Mitch Haniger.

New York ace Gerrit Cole (5-1, 1.37 ERA) faces the Rangers.

LOOKING SHARP

Diamondbacks lefty Madison Bumgarner has won four straight decisions going into a matchup at Dodger Stadium.

Bumgarner (4-2, 4.12 ERA) has allowed just three earned runs in 30 innings during his winning streak in a five-start span. Among the wins was his seven-inning no-hitter at Atlanta.

Walker Buehler (1-0, 3.45) will start for Los Angeles.

HAMSTRUNG

The Mets will check right fielder Michael Conforto and second baseman Jeff McNeil after they made early exits because of hamstring trouble.

Conforto left in the middle of the first inning during Sunday’s 7-1 loss at Tampa Bay because of a tight right hamstring.

“Hamstring issues are no joke,” Mets manager Luis Rojas said. “We’re going to get some tests, MRIs. When you’re talking about hamstrings you get concerned. We are going to wait for the results and then figure out a timeline.”

McNeil came out for a pinch-hitter in the third because of a tight left hamstring.

“It just grabbed on me a little bit,” McNeil said. “Nothing bad, but something we have to look at. Nothing too major, just some tightness. There’s just something there.”

“This is a tough. I kind of a dealt with the same thing in 2019 when I went on the IL twice,” he said.

The Mets open a series in Atlanta.

