Lions heading to Kaepernick workout

ATLANTA (WLNS) – The NFL announced Thursday that 11 teams are expected to attend Colin Kaepernick’s workout in Atlanta.



The Detroit Lions will be at Colin’s audition for NFL teams on Saturday in a private workout arranged by the league.

We are looking forward to Saturday’s workout with Colin. Eleven teams – Arizona, Atlanta, Cleveland, Denver, Detroit, Miami, New England, New York Giants, New York Jets, Tampa Bay, and Washington – have already committed to attend, and it’s only Thursday. With two days remaining until the workout, we expect additional teams to commit. NFL Statement on Colin Kaepernick’s audition for NFL teams on Saturday

I’m just getting word from my representatives that the NFL league office reached out to them about a workout in Atlanta on Saturday. I’ve been in shape and ready for this for 3 years, can’t wait to see the head coaches and GMs on Saturday. — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) November 13, 2019

The NFL has arranged a private workout for Kaepernick that all 32 teams can attend. Former NFL head coach Hue Jackson will lead drills and former NFL head coach Joe Philbin will be in attendance.



The wide receivers who will run routes for Kaepernick will be provided by the National Football Scouting Service that is in charge of staging the workout.



Kaepernick, who last played for an NFL team in 2016, filed a grievance through the NFLPA against the league in 2017 which was resolved in February. Specific terms of the settlement were not released.