LAS VEGAS, Nv. (WLNS) — The Detroit Lions have selected Aidan Hutchinson with the No. 2 pick in the NFL Draft.

The Lions finished last year with a 3-13-1 record, which earned them the second overall pick.

The Jacksonville Jaguars had the No. 1 overall pick, and selected Travon Walker.

Detroit will be picking early and late on Thursday. After picking Hutchinson with pick No. 2, the Lions still have the last selection of the first round, thanks to the Matthew Stafford trade with the Rams.

In addition, the Lions will pick near the top of the second round, with No. 34 overall.

The second round kicks off at 7 p.m. on Friday.