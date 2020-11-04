Lions QB Matthew Stafford placed on Reserve/COVID-19 list

FILE – In this Nov. 3, 2019, file photo, Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford warms up before an NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders in Oakland, Calif. Since the start of last year, Matthew Stafford has had to deal with a health scare involving his wife, his own injury problems — and more recently, a coronavirus test that the team later described as a false positive. It’s been a difficult period for the Detroit star. (AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron, File)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford has been placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

The Lions did not say whether or not Stafford has tested positive, just that he has been placed onto the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

“This reserve list category was created for a player who either tests positive for COVID-19 or who has been quarantined after having been in close contact with an infected person or persons,” The Lions official statement said. “If a player falls into either of these categories, their club is required to immediately place the player on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Per agreed upon NFL-NFLPA policy, clubs are not permitted to comment on player’s medical status other than referring to roster status. Clubs may not disclose whether player is in quarantine or is positive for COVID-19.”

Prior to the start of the season, it was reported that Stafford had tested positive for COVID-19, but it was later ruled to be a false-positive.

Detroit linebacker Jarrad Davis was also placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list this week.

The Lions are scheduled to play the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday at 1:00 p.m. in Minneapolis.