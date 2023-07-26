The Lions return four key contributors at linebacker from last season and added Jack Campbell and Jalen Reeves-Maybin into the fold this offseason.

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (WLNS) – As Detroit Lions training camp kicks into high gear, it’s clear the competition for playing time at linebacker is among the fiercest position battles this fall.

The Lions return four key contributors at the position from the 2022 season in Alex Anzalone, Derrick Barnes, Malcolm Rodriguez and James Houston.

Anzalone led the team in tackles in 2022, Rodriguez and Houston both impressed in their rookie campaigns and Barnes continued to flash signs of promise in year two.

Detroit also showed how much it values the position this offseason by selecting Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell with the 18th overall pick in the draft.

To cap it all off, the team brought back an old friend in Jalen Reeves-Maybin through free agency. Reeves-Maybin played linebacker for the Lions from 2017-2021 before spending last season with the Houston Texans.

“I feel like the biggest one that’s slept on is [Reeves-Maybin],” said Anzalone. “I feel like he’s a plug-and-play starting linebacker right now. So there’s five or six guys that can legitimately start in the NFL and have started in the NFL.”

Anzalone added the fierce competition at linebacker is a good problem to have and he expects the coaching staff will find ways to get multiple guys into the rotation.

“There’s no secret about it, there’s competition in our room and it’s out in the open. It’s the best man wins and that’s how it’s going to be,” he said. “But at the same time, [Kelvin Sheppard] does a good job of establishing a role for everyone. If you have the ability to play and you deserve to play, you’re going to play. Whether that’s starting or if it’s coming in for 20-30 percent of the snaps, you’re going to play.”

Meanwhile, there is no position battle at the quarterback spot this fall. Jared Goff will be the starter and Nate Sudfeld is slated to be his backup for a second straight season.

Sudfeld spoke with the media Wednesday. He was signed after training camp in 2022 and spent the rest of the season as the Lions’ backup quarterback.

“It’s definitely night and day having a full offseason to prepare versus five days to prepare for the first game last year,” Sudfeld said. “It’s been so fun to really get into the ins and outs and really dig deep and dive into the playbook and understand the why and get on the same page as Ben [Johnson]. So it’s been a fun process.”

A pair of rookies, third-round draft pick Hendon Hooker and undrafted free agent Adrian Martinez, are the other two quarterbacks on the Lions roster at camp. Hooker continues to recover from a torn ACL suffered at Tennessee last fall and was seen working off to the side at Wednesday’s practice.

The Lions have also been linked to free agent quarterback Teddy Bridgewater throughout the offseason. Dan Campbell confirmed Tuesday the team recently had him in for a visit and remains interested in the veteran. Campbell also said he’s kept Sudfeld aware of those conversations, which Sudfeld confirmed Wednesday.

“They’ve just been communicating with me every step of the way,” Sudfeld said. “But I don’t read too much into that. I just try to go day-by-day and just do the responsibilities I have and try to bring energy and bring positive leadership to the room and to the team. I just try to do everything that I can control.”