Dr. Robert Anderson survivors hold press conference outside Big House

FILE – This Aug. 13, 2020 file photo shows the University of Michigan football stadium in Ann Arbor, Mich. A report says staff at the University of Michigan missed many opportunities to stop the late Dr. Robert Anderson, who committed sexual misconduct against hundreds of patients over decades at the school. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WLNS) — Dozens of survivors of Dr. Robert Anderson are holding a press conference outside of Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor to ask the university to do more.

The group said in a press release yesterday that they will call for “immediate university action ahead of this week’s board of regents meeting.”

Last week Bo Schembechler’s son Matt Schembechler said he personally told his father about being assaulted by Anderson and his father did nothing and kept Anderson on.

Recently, other members of the Schembechler family contradicted what Matt Schembechler stated and have said Bo did not know anything.

The group will met on the corner of S. Main and Pauline Blvd. and the event is scheduled to start at 10:00 a.m.

Richard Goldman, who said he has been acting as a John Doe up to this point, shared his story of being assaulted by Anderson.

Goldman said he was a student broadcaster and had a close relationship with Bo Schembechler, which led to him being seen by Anderson for migraines he was suffering from.

Goldman said Anderson assaulted him or attempted to assault him three times.

He said he told Schembechler the first two times and told former athletic director Don Canham all three times.

Former Michigan running back and NFL running back Jon Vaugh also was at the press conference today and said he had been ruthlessly assaulted by Anderson.

Vaughn shared a list of demands for the university, including to make every single related document to the case.

Vaughn also said that he was coaxed into giving a sperm sample at one point.