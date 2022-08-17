ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WLNS) — For the first time this fall camp, University of Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh is speaking with the media.

Harbaugh and the Wolverines are coming off a Big Ten championship and the best season of the Harbaugh era in Ann Arbor.

Michigan beat arch nemesis Ohio State in the final game of the regular season before going on to beat Iowa in the Big Ten Championship and eventually losing to Georgia in the College Football Playoff.

The Wolverines will be looking to capture that same kind of magic in the 2022 season.

Michigan starts the season on Sept. 3 vs. Colorado State.