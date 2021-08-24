LIVE: Mel Tucker, MSU players talk just over a week away from kickoff

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan State football coach Mel Tucker is talking to the media today with just 10 days to go before the Spartans kickoff against Northwestern.

The Spartans head to Evanston Sept. 3 for a Friday night game with Wildcats that starts at 9:00 p.m. eastern.

There will also be a couple of players talking to the media today, but MSU hasn’t told us who will be available yet.

Last year in the shortened COVID-19 season, MSU finished 2-5 with wins against University of Michigan and Northwestern.

Hear from Mel Tucker in the video above!