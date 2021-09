LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) –Mel Tucker is speaking for the first time since Sunday when it was announced Michigan State had made the jump into the AP Top 25 Poll.

It’s the first time the Spartans have been ranked in nearly two years.

MSU is set to host Nebraska on Saturday night and is 3-0 for the first time since 2015.

Michigan State is urging fans to ‘Stripe the Stadium.’

Nebraska is 2-2 and MSU hasn’t hosted the Cornhuskers since 2014. These two teams last met in Lincoln in 2018.