WATCH: Mel Tucker speaks to the media ahead of Youngstown State

EAST LANSING, MI – NOVEMBER 28: Head coach Pat Fitzgerald of the Northwestern Wildcats and head coach Mel Tucker of the Michigan State Spartans talk before the first quarter at Spartan Stadium on November 28, 2020 in East Lansing, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan State football coach Mel Tucker is speaking to the media today after his team’s 38-21 win against Northwestern.

Despite being three point underdogs on the road, MSU cruised to an easy victory against the Wild Cats.

This week, the Spartans face off against Youngstown State for their home opener. The following week, they head to Miami to face the Hurricanes.

The story of the week was transfer running back Kenneth Walker III. He had a monster day for the Spartans, running for 264 yards and four touchdowns.

You can hear from Mel Tucker on his thoughts from last weeks games and the upcoming schedule in the video above.