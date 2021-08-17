MSU FOOTBALL: Mel Tucker, staff & players talk after morning practice

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan State football coach Mel Tucker spoke to the media today after the team’s morning practice.

Offensive coordinator Jay Johnson and wide receiver Jalen Nailor also spoke to the media today.

Michigan State is now just over two weeks away from their season opener against Northwestern.

Last season, the Spartans were 2-5 in Tucker’s inaugural season. This year, the Big Ten returns to there 12 game schedule, and MSU has 6 games at home and 6 games on the road.

Hear from Mel Tucker in the video above.