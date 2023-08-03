EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS-TV) – Hungry. Determined. Focused.

Those are the three words Michigan State’s football team is rallying around as fall camp opened up, in East Lansing, on Thursday morning.

Coming off last season, when the Spartans went 5-7, Tucker said at Big Ten Media Days last week this year’s team has the most talent and depth since he’s been the head coach at MSU.

The offensive line features 18 healthy players at the start of fall camp, which is something the Spartans didn’t have last year. Just five offensive linemen were healthy during spring practice in 2022 and set the position group back going into the fall.

Tucker enters his fourth season as the Spartans coach and sat down with 6 Sports director Audrey Dahlgren after the team’s first practice.

At the wide receiver position, Michigan State will be looking to replace its top two receivers from last season. Jayden Reed was drafted in the second round of the NFL Draft by the Green Bay Packers and Keon Coleman transferred to Florida State in the offseason.

Tre Mosley and Montorie Foster Jr. are the two veterans this year’s group and will be key in younger players such as Tyrell Henry, Antonio Gates Jr. and Jaron Glover making big impacts.

Foster Jr. sat down with 6 Sports reporter and weekend anchor Ian Kress after practice to discuss the group and how their playing with an underdog mentality.