WATCH: MSU introduces Alan Haller as new athletic director

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan State is introducing Alan Haller as their new athletic director today.

Haller will take over the athletic department from Bill Beekman, who was in the role for three years.

Haller initially joined the athletic department in 2010 as an associate athletic director and then in 2015 he was promoted to senior associate athletic director, and added chief of staff to his title in 2017.

“Alan has been a leader in developing athlete administrators and broadening the depth and breadth of our diverse talent within MSU Athletics,” MSU President Samuel L. Stanley said. “His professional accomplishments, integrity and leadership make him the best choice to move our programs forward during a constantly evolving college athletics landscape. And his understanding and perspective as a former student-athlete will benefit Spartan athletes for generations.”

Michigan State hired a firm to conduct a national search for the position.

“Alan is a remarkable leader and an accomplished and well-rounded administrator who has been instrumental in setting up MSU Athletics for continued success,” said Dianne Byrum, chairperson of the MSU Board of Trustees. “Our nationwide search led us back home to a leader who is steadfastly committed to the success of our institution and its student-athletes. I have full confidence that Alan will continue to move MSU Athletics forward with a vision that focuses on student success, competitive excellence and integrity in all that we do.”

